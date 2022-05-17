[WATCH] GT skipper Hardik Pandya joins teammates in singing ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya and leg-spinner Rashid Khan joined a few of their IPL 2022 teammates in a fun musical session recently. Pandya, Rashid, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, and R Sai Kishore formed a ‘band’ and sang the famous Tamil song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’.

The song became a viral sensation a few years back for the unique manner in which it was rendered by actor Dhanush.

The Gujarat franchise shared a video of players having a good time while singing the famous number. The clip was uploaded on Twitter with the caption:

“Let's have some 🎶 to celebrate this special #SeasonOfFirsts 🤩 #TitansFAM, presenting our very own boy band with a song for the ages 🙌😁.”

GT have been sensational in their debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are the table-toppers with 20 points from 13 games. Gujarat were, in fact, the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

“He has kept the team together” - Mohammed Shami’s high praise for GT skipper Hardik Pandya

Senior Gujarat pacer Mohammed Shami recently praised Pandya’s captaincy in IPL 2022. He opined that the all-rounder has worked on controlling his emotions and has kept the side together.

Speaking after the team’s impressive win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous IPL 2022 clash, Shami stated:

“After he (Hardik) became captain, he has become more normal, his reactions have been tempered. I have advised him to control his emotions on the field because the entire world watches cricket. It is very important as a leader to be sensible, and understand situations and he has performed that role to perfection.

On the changes he has observed in Pandya since the latter has taken charge of Gujarat as leader, the veteran pacer added:

“He (Hardik Pandya) has kept the team together. I have witnessed a lot of changes in him as a captain in comparison to a player. Every captain has a different temperament. Mahi (Dhoni) bhai was quiet, Virat was aggressive, Rohit leads according to match situations, so understanding Hardik’s mindset is not a rocket science.”

Gujarat will play their last match in the IPL 2022 league stage against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, May 19.

Edited by Diptanil Roy