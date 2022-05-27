×
[Watch] Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan wow fans with their singing

Image source: Harbhajan Singh/Instagram
Image source: Harbhajan Singh/Instagram
Aditya Suketu Desai
Aditya Suketu Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 27, 2022 07:43 PM IST
News

Former cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, who are a part of Star Sports' Cricket Live show for the ongoing IPL 2022, recently gave fans a glimpse of their singing skills.

Harbhajan Singh shared a video on his Instagram account earlier today in which the three cricket stars could be seen singing the song 'So Gaya Yeh Janan' from the film Tezaab. He also mentioned that they will be back with another song and asked fans for their suggestions.

Singh posted on Instagram:

"Kaisa lga gaana dosto 🎙🤘@sureshraina3 @irfanpathan_official #ipl @starsportsindia."

It is worth mentioning that Harbhajan Singh had announced his retirement from all forms of the game in December last year. The champion off-spinner seems to be enjoying his stint with the IPL 2022 broadcasters. He has often taken to his social media handles to give his followers a sneak peek of all the backstage fun.

The ongoing season of the cash-rich league is at its business end and viewers are up for some high-octane fixtures. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to battle it out today in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad.

RR elect to bowl first against RCB in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022

Rajasthan will take on Bangalore in the crucial Qualifier 2 clash this evening (May 27) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of the contest will play Gujarat Titans (GT) in the all-important IPL 2022 final.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨@rajasthanroyals have elected to bowl against @RCBTweets. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-Q… #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB https://t.co/RxSqb19C3s
Also Read Article Continues below

GT have already booked a berth in the final after securing a stunning seven-wicket win over RR in Qualifier 1. The summit clash of the season is also scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RR playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
