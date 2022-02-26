[Watch] Hardik Pandya shares Instagram story of his son imitating him 

Team India's dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video featuring himself and his son Agastya.

The star's little one was seen mimicking his father's angry face as Pandya provided his followers a glimpse of the camaraderie with his one-year-old son. The player often provides fans a sneak peek of his fun moments with Agastya, who has already become a fan favourite.

You can view Hardik Pandya's story here.

Pandya had recently shared a video on Instagram where he was seen enjoying with his son in a swimming pool. He had captioned the post:

"Coolest water baby 💧🥰."

Meanwhile, Pandya has decided not to participate in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022 to focus on his comeback to the Indian white-ball team. He is set to return to action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Hardik Pandya to lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Pandya is set to ply his trade for Gujarat Titans in this year's IPL. The new franchise appointed him as their captain for the forthcoming edition of the tournament.

The swashbuckler has established himself as one of the top attractions in the IPL, with his superlative performances over the years. He successfully managed to carve a niche for himself in a star-studded Mumbai Indians team.

Gujarat Titans signed Pandya for a whopping Rs 15 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. While the right-hander has impressed with his performances in the competition, it remains to be seen how he fares as a captain.

Here is the full list of players in Gujarat Lions' squad for IPL 2022:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan.

Edited by Bhargav