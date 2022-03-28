[Watch] Krunal Pandya avoids celebrating after dismissing brother Hardik Pandya during GT vs LSG clash

Brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya went up against each other for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

While Hardik is the captain of Gujarat Titans (GT), Krunal has been roped in by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the latest edition. The two teams squared off against each other in their inaugural IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik looked in good touch and steadied the ship for his side after they lost a couple of early wickets. However, his promising knock of 33 came to an end as he was dismissed by his brother Krunal in the 11th over of GT's run chase.

The left-arm spinner tossed the ball around the off-stump. Hardik took the bait and attempted to tonk the fullish delivery down the ground after clearing his front leg. But he was deceived by the turn and failed to get the connection right. The ball took his bat's outside edge and Manish Pandey completed a simple catch at deep extra cover.

Many fans were excited to see the on-field battle between the Pandya brothers, and it was the older brother who got the last laugh on this occasion.

Watch the video of Hardik Pandya's dismissal here:

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants managed to post a decent total of 158 after being asked to bat first in the contest. They were in trouble as their top-order batters failed to make an impact in the game.

Deepak Hooda (55) and Ayush Badoni (54) showcased great composure and slammed stunning half-centuries to guide their side to a fighting total. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for GT as he claimed three crucial wickets.

Krunal Pandya impresses with the ball in his 1st IPL 2022 game

Krunal Pandya bowled a tidy spell against the Gujarat Titans. The spinner conceded just 17 runs from his full quota of four overs and took one wicket.

He gave his side a major breakthrough by breaking Hardik Pandya and Matthew Wade's 57-run partnership.

It is worth mentioning that the southpaw also added some important runs with the bat for LSG lower down the order. The swashbuckler contributed with an unbeaten knock of 21 from just 13 deliveries and helped his side finish their innings well.

However, his efforts went in vain as the Gujarat Titans eventually won the match by five wickets.

