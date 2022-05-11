[Watch] "Swaad aa gaya" - GT players celebrate IPL 2022 playoffs qualification 

Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The side booked their spot following their dominant 62-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

GT players celebrated their qualification by cutting a cake after their match with LSG. The likes of Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill and R Sai Kishore could be seen cutting a cake at the team hotel in a video shared by the franchise on social media.

Rashid Khan, who claimed four wickets in the contest, was spotted applying cake on the faces of teammates Shubman Gill and R Sai Kishore.

Gujarat Titans posted:

"#TitansFAM, swaad aa gaya playoffs mein pohoch ke 😁🤩 💙 #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe."

The Titans are currently comfortably placed at the top of the IPL points table. They have impressed many with their consistent performances in their maiden season in the cash-rich league.

The side have lost just three of their 12 matches so far in the competition.

GT will next be seen in action on Sunday

The Gujarat-based side will go up against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 62nd league match of the season. The afternoon game between the two star-studded teams is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (May 15).

This will be the second time that the two sides will square off in the latest edition of the tournament. GT secured a stunning three-wicket victory in a last-over thriller when they first took on CSK in IPL 2022.

CSK had posted a decent total of 169 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. They appeared to be the favorites to clinch the contest after GT's top-order batters failed to make an impact during the run chase.

However, David Miller had different plans. The left-hander, with his unbeaten knock of 94 from just 51 deliveries, helped his side win the closely fought battle. Stand-in skipper Rashid Khan also contributed with 40 crucial runs lower down the order.

