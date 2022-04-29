[Watch] "The one where we surprised Ashu pa!"  - Gujarat Titans celebrate head coach Ashish Nehra's 43rd birthday 

Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra turned 43 today (April 29) and the team planned a surprise for the former India pacer on his special day. The franchise took to social media to give fans a glimpse of how they celebrated the seasoned campaigner's birthday.

In the video shared by GT, the likes of Rahul Tewatia and Mohammed Shami can be seen delivering messages to their coach Ashish Nehra. The team also presented Nehra with a special poster. The celebrations ended with a cake smash as all the players painted the 43-year-old's face with cake.

GT posted on Instagram:

"The one where we surprised Ashu pa!! @capriloans #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe."

In a message, GT all-rounder Rahul Tewatia mentioned how Ashish Nehra believes in keeping things simple. He pointed out that under the ex-cricketer's guidance, players just have to enjoy their game and not worry about anything else.

How have Gujarat Titans fared so far in IPL 2022?

The Hardik Pandya-led side have showcased some brilliant form so far in their first-ever season in the cash-rich league. They have played eight matches in the competition and have suffered only a solitary loss.

GT are currently the table-toppers in IPL 2022 with 14 points and an impressive net run rate of 0.371. They have emerged as one of the top contenders to clinch the championship title this year due to their consistent performances.

Gujarat Titans will next be seen in action on Saturday (April 30) when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 43rd league match of the season. The afternoon contest between the two star-studded units is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal

Edited by Ritwik Kumar