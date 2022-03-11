IPL 2022: [Watch] Tushar Deshpande becomes 'dhokla' guide for CSK teammates

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently undergoing a training camp in Surat ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. And of course, when in Gujarat, the players had to feast on one of the state's favorite dishes - dhoklas.

It was pacer Tushar Deshpande who took up the duties of explaining the different food items on offer to teammates C Hari Nishaanth and Bhagath Varma.

Deshpande helped them make a "dhokla sandwich" and then showed them to the fafdas. Hari Nishaanth and Bhagath Verma both seemed to enjoy their snacks.

CSK players begin IPL 2022 prep in Surat

CSK players began their training camp in Surat on Monday. Captain MS Dhoni and coaches Stephen Fleming and Lakshmipathy Balaji were part of the contingent that arrived in Gujarat.

Yesterday, the team took part in a training match, where Dhoni was seen hitting some big shots.

The defending champions will play their first match of IPL 2022 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26 in a replay of last season's final.

This year, the IPL league stage will see the teams divided into two groups. The MS Dhoni-led side has been grouped with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT).

The other group comprises of Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and the other new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

CSK will face each team in their group twice and MI from the other group twice as well. As for the other four teams from the other group, the four-time champions will face them once each.

CSK squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Samarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma

