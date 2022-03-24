"We had quite a lot of fun" - Shubman Gill on batting with Hardik Pandya in powerplay ahead of IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill has opened up on his first training session ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The 22-year-old batted in a match simulation during training and felt good about middling the ball after a gap of almost a week.

Gill also spoke about his time batting with Titans skipper Hardik Pandya during the simulation. Pandya usually bats lower down the order, but played in the powerplay with Gill and the duo seemed to have had a great time in the middle.

Speaking in a video posted by GT on Instagram, here's what Shubman Gill had to say about his first training session:

"He (Hardik) was batting with the new ball in the first six overs. So it was something new, but we had quite a lot of fun. Yes, everyone is really friendly and supportive. I am really looking forward to what this season has for us. "

Shubman Gill on finding form back post quarantine

Like any other player in the bubble, Gill too had to undergo quarantine before he was cleared to take part in training. The 22-year-old understands the importance of finding his form back after the break and was satisfied with his performance in the match simulation. He stated:

"I was very excited to finally end my quarantine and start the practice session with my team. I got a good welcome from the team and few of the other boys joined as well. So glad to be here with the team. It was a match simulation, I had fun. When you're batting after a week, it's important to just get the basics going, but I had a good knock in the middle."

There are quite a few question marks regarding the batting line-up the Titans will go with given the kind of auction that they had. They will certainly be heavily dependent on Gill at the top and Pandya in the middle to score big consistently.

