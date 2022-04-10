IPL 2022: "We started well, so it's exciting" - Marcus Stoinis ahead of his Lucknow Super Giants debut

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is keen to take the field for his new franchise as he prepares to play the first game of IPL 2022 on Sunday. The seam-bowling all-rounder believes that adjusting to the conditions is vital as they are different everywhere.

Stoinis, who the Super Giants roped in before the mega auction, has joined the squad late due to his international commitments. The veteran cricketer will mainly bolster the batting line-up due to his hard-hitting abilities down the order.

Speaking to the host broadcaster before the game, the all-rounder said he is excited to play for Lucknow after their encouraging start to the season.

"I'm looking forward to it and like you said a new franchise and a new start for pretty much for the whole competition," he said. "But in particular, a new franchise like us, we started well, so it's exciting."

The 32-year old's best season in the IPL came for the Delhi Capitals in 2020. He made 352 runs in 17 matches, striking at a healthy 148.52 and took 13 wickets at 21.77. The Australian all-rounder will be eager to replicate it for the newly-formed franchise. Out of four games, LSG have won three so far.

"Always the conditions are different in each game you play" - Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis batting in Pakistan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The West Australian, who played limited-overs cricket in Pakistan before this tournament, spoke of how vital it is to acclimatize to different conditions quickly. When asked which part of his game he has been working on, the right-handed batter said he looks forward to improving more against spin bowling by working with Andy Flower.

"Always the conditions are different in each game you play," he said. "We just played in Pakistan, which was different to what have been experiencing usually. And then come here and assess the conditions as quickly as we can but the usual stuff like playing spin, I'm looking forward to working with Andy or maybe on some swing or some reverse. Please tell me I won't need it but we'll see."

Despite spending most of the time in quarantine in Pakistan, Stoinis feels confident about his bowling as it was good to play 50-over cricket.

"I think it was nice to play a few One-dayers, but it was a bit tough during that series with a few people getting COVID and we ended up in quarantine for most of the time," he said. "Our physio got sick as well. We spent a bit of time in the room, but I'm ready."

The Super Giants drafted the Australian all-rounder in place of Evin Lewis against the Rajasthan Royals in the Sunday game. Skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee