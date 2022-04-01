"We could have taken those chances" - Ravindra Jadeja reflects on CSK's fielding mishaps against LSG in IPL 2022 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja lamented the dropped catches by the fielding unit in their six-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The all-rounder's captaincy reign started off with successive defeats as they continued their search for a win. This marks the first time that the four-time champions have lost their first two matches in a season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On the other hand, the new franchise bagged its first win in the IPL in style. The KL Rahul-led side entered the history books by recording the fourth-highest run chase in the history of the league.

Defending a 211-run target, CSK had to endure a 99-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock upfront. Dropped catches from Moeen Ali and Tushar Deshpande helped the openers gain good momentum in the first 10 overs.

The England all-rounder dropped a simple chance at mid-off while Tushar Deshpande spilled a running catch at deep point.

Admitting that those chances should have been taken, Jadeja said this during the post-match presentation ceremony:

"I think we had a very good start. When Robbie and Shivam Dube were playing, they were playing brilliantly. So, I think we had a good start but in fielding, you have to take catches in order to win matches. We could have taken those chances and defend it."

Along the expected lines, dew made its presence felt at the Brabourne Stadium, making life difficult for bowlers and fielders alike. Misfields due to the wet ball also took place in the first innings of this fixture.

Lamenting the presence of the dew on the field, Jadeja said:

"I would say there was a lot of dew tonight. Because of the dew, the ball was not sticking to the hands. So, I think, next time we will have to practice with the wet ball while training. So, I think we will come up good next time."

A 25-run penultimate over by Shivam Dube also proved to be costly for the defending champions. It left only nine runs for Mukesh Choudary to defend in the last over.

"As a bowling unit, we still need to come up and execute our plans" - Ravindra Jadeja

CSK got off to a bright start with the bat despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's early dismissal. A free-flowing partnership between Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali helped CSK put on 72 runs in the powerplay. A final flourish by MS Dhoni at the back end pushed CSK over the 200-run mark.

Praising the efforts of the batters and the shortcomings of the bowling unit, Jadeja concluded:

"We batted brilliantly, in the top six overs and also in the middle overs. The wicket was very good to bat on. As a bowling unit, we still need to come up and execute our plans."

CSK will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 3 at the same venue, as per the IPL 2022 schedule.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat