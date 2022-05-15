IPL 2022: Why are Ambati Rayudu and DJ Bravo not playing today's CSK vs GT match? 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have left out four key players - Ambati Rayudu, DJ Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Maheesh Theekshana - from their playing XI for their dead-rubber IPL 2022 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhade Stadium on Sunday.

The four-time champions are one of two teams already out of the race for the playoffs this season. With two games left, CSK are looking to try out new players and combinations for the future.

Rayudu has scored 271 runs from 12 games this year at an average of 27.10 and striking at 124.31. In a controversial incident, he recently made a retirement announcement on Twitter, announcing that this season would be his last in the IPL. However, he deleted the tweet soon without any explanation. Later, Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan called it a 'mistake', adding that Rayudu was 'not retiring'.

Tamil Nadu Premier League star N Jagadeesan has been included in Raydu's place for Sunday's game. In 43 T20s, the right-hander has scored 906 runs at an average of 32.35.

Bravo, meanwhile has been the Super Kings' top wicket-taker this season despite missing a few games due to injury. In ten games, he has picked up 16 scalps at 18.69. Super Kings have brought in left-arm off-spinner Mitchell Santner in the West Indian's place.

Uthappa, meanwhile, has had a season of two halves. In the first half, he scored two fifties; in the second, he recorded four binary scores. The 22-year-old Prashant Solanki, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, has replaced Uthappa in the XI for this game.

Finally, Theekshana has been replcaced by his compatriot Matheesha Pathirana. The former was brilliant with his mystery spin, claiming 12 wickets in nine games. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Pathirana should add some medium pace and youthful exuberance to the side on his IPL debut. He has played two T20s so far, picking up two wickets at 16.50.

Chennai Super Kings playing XI without Ambati Rayudu and DJ Bravo

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana and Mukesh Choudhary.

