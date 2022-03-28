IPL 2022: Why are Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder not playing today's LSG vs GL match?  

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s four overseas players - Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mark Wood and Kyle Mayers - will miss the franchise's IPL debut on Monday. Their fellow IPL debutants, the Gujarat Lions (GL), will also be without Jason Roy and Alzari Joseph.

Stoinis was named in LSG's pre-season drafts with a ₹9.2 crore deal. However, the star all-rounder is currently in Pakistan where he is preparing for Australia's limited-overs series. He won't be available for the first three games of the season and is expected to return for LSG's clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 7.

Holder, Mayers and Joseph were part of the West Indies' recently-concluded home Test series against Pakistan. They are expected to land in Mumbai soon. The first two could be available in LSG's encounter against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 whereas Joseph might return for his side's match against DC on April 2.

Both Wood and Roy will be unavailable for the entire season. Fans have been eager to see the English right-arm quick in the IPL but he suffered an injury on his right elbow during the Test series against the Windies.

Wood recently went under the knife and might need weeks of rehabilitation before getting back on the field. Meanwhile, Roy pulled out of the tournament citing bubble fatigue.

LSG's playing 11 without Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder

KL Rahul and Co. have gone with just three overseas players, with Evin Lewis and youngsters Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni filling in for Stoinis and Holder.

Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

GT's playing 11 without Jason Roy

While Joseph would have had to wait for his chance, Roy's absence is a big blow to Hardik Pandya's team. They have replaced him with Matthew Wade.

Playing 11: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

Edited by Ritwik Kumar