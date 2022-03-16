"Would like us to have a bit of a storyline" - SRH batting coach Brian Lara ahead of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting coach and West Indies legend Brian Lara is excited about the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 52-year-old got an opportunity to interact with the Hyderabad-based franchise's players during a training session and gave them some valuable insights.

Brian Lara wants the SRH batters to have a clear idea of their roles and responsibilities. He believes this clarity in the thought process will certainly help him get the best out of the team.

In a video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad on YouTube, Brian Lara was seen giving his thoughts on the upcoming IPL season. Here's what he had to say:

"Very excited about the prospects of the season coming up. In terms of the batting aspect of it, I would like us to have a bit of a storyline where we go out as a team and the openers have a particular job. The No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and right through the innings we know what to expect from each player in different situations."

Aggression needs to be mixed with thinking: Brian Lara to SRH batters

So far, Lara has been impressed with whatever he has seen of the Hyderabad batters in the nets. Although they have been aggressive, the 52-year-old wants them to inculcate the habit of thinking smart even while batting in the nets. He opined:

"All these youngsters, it is very important to get them involved and get them to understand what their responsibilities are. In the nets a lot of aggression is pretty cool but in the middle I would like to see it mixed with a bit of thinking upstairs."

Lara is of the opinion that if the batters show presence of mind in the nets, it will help them deal with world-class bowlers on the field. The West Indies great added:

"Net bowlers is one thing but when you have world-class bowlers when the tournament starts, you need to have that mindset in the nets as well. Pretty impressed with what I have seen so far."

SRH will open their IPL 2022 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

