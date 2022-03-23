“You don't have to be best friends off the field to perform on it” – Gautam Gambhir on Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya playing for same IPL team

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir has asserted that he sees no issues with Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya playing together during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Both cricketers were purchased by LSG at the mega-auction in Bengaluru last month. The duo were involved in a major controversy in domestic cricket. Last year, Hooda accused Baroda captain Krunal of bullying him and later quit the team.

In an interview with PTI, Gambhir stated that players in a team don’t need to be best friends. Elaborating on the Hooda-Pandya situation, he said:

"Look, you don't have to be best friends off the field to perform on it. They are professionals and they know that they have a job to do. You don't have to go out for dinner every night if you are playing in the same team.”

Sharing his own experience, the former opener added:

“I have not been friends with everyone in every team that I have played in. But that hasn't stopped me from giving my best when I am out there on the field. These are matured people and they know there are here to win matches for Lucknow."

Gajanan Nagekar @gajanagekar #IPLMegaAuction2022 First Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin in the same team and now Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the same IPL team. Interesting Auction First Jos Buttler and Ravichandran Ashwin in the same team and now Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the same IPL team. Interesting Auction 🔥🔥🔥 #IPLMegaAuction2022 https://t.co/Tbnd733BZq

While Hooda earlier represented the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Krunal was released by the Mumbai Indians (MI) after the 2021 IPL season.

“It always helps to have multi-dimensional cricketers” – Gautam Gambhir

Apart from Krunal and Hooda, LSG also picked up West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder at the auction. Admitting that the franchise were keen on purchasing players with versatile skills, Gambhir explained:

"When we were preparing the strategy for our team, we wanted more all-rounders and we got our chairman Dr. Sanjiv Goenka's approval. It always helps to have multi-dimensional cricketers as they give you more options. It's always good to have batters, who can chip in with two or three overs."

LSG have been dealt a big blow ahead of IPL 2022 with England fast bowler Mark Wood being ruled out due to injury. According to the team’s mentor though, it is an opportunity for someone else in the team to step up. Gambhir elaborated:

"I wouldn't say I am worried, but yes obviously, it's a setback as you don't have too many bowlers who bowl at that speed like Mark. But that also gives an opportunity to someone like Dushmantha Chameera or anyone who gets a chance to prove themselves."

LSG will kick-off their IPL 2022 campaign when they take on fellow debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28.

