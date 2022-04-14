"You won't get better leg-spin quality in one game" - Aakash Chopra on Chahal, Rashid in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra often makes some predictions while previewing the games of the IPL 2022 season. The 44-year-old feels that both the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have top-quality leg-spinners in Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rashid has picked up six wickets in four games at a brilliant economy rate of 6.69. Chahal has been even more sensational, picking up a staggering 11 wickets in four games at a fantastic economy rate of 6.50.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted that both spinners together will pick up more than three wickets in tonight's encounter. He said:

"You won't get a better leg-spin quality in one game than this. Chahal and Rashid will together pick up more than three wickets."

This match will only be about the bowlers: Aakash Chopra

While both teams have in-form openers in Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill, Aakash Chopra believes the game will be dominated by arguably the two best bowling attacks in the league this season.

The 44-year-old is excited to see the Kiwi face-off between RR's Trent Boult and GT's Lockie Ferguson. In four games, Boult has been RR's main weapon with the new ball and has picked up seven wickets at a fine economy rate of 7.25.

Ferguson, on the other hand, has been used a bit differently by GT, keeping match-ups in mind. But the Kiwi speedster is still effective, picking up five wickets from four games so far. Aakash Chopra feels both the New Zealand pacers will pick up more than four scalps together. He stated:

"This match will only be about the bowlers. Boult and Ferguson together will pick up more than four wickets. Boult had a great last game while Ferguson was expensive, but he is a quality bowler and will bounce back."

With two quality bowling attacks going head-to-head, the encounter between GT and RR promises to be a low-scoring thriller.

Edited by Parimal