"You only get dropped when you're available" - Hardik Pandya clears rumors of being dropped from Indian team after winning IPL 2022

After winning the IPL 2022 title, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya has opened up on his long break from the Indian team. The 28-year-old last featured for the Men in Blue in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Hardik has also hardly bowled in the past couple of years and wasn't named in India's T20I squad for the series against New Zealand, West Indies, and Sri Lanka. Many felt that he was dropped from the team as he couldn't bowl.

However, speaking in a video posted by GT on Twitter, Hardik Pandya revealed how he had taken a break to work on his fitness so that he could bowl full throttle again. On this, he said:

"Lots of people don't know that I took off, it was my decision. A lot of misconceptions are that I was dropped. You only get dropped when you're available. Thankful to the BCCI that they allowed me to take such long breaks and didn't trouble or force me to come back, so that's commendable from their side. The old Hardik will be back."

Whatever I did for my franchise, I should do for my country as well: Hardik Pandya

When the IPL season started, all eyes were on Hardik Pandya and whether he would be able to contribute with both the bat and the ball. However, the 28-year-old led by example in both departments, scoring 487 runs and picking up eight wickets.

The all-rounder opened up on how he aspires to have the same impact for Team India with some important games coming up in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. On this, he stated:

"I told someone as well that now that the fans are back, it is the right time for me to make a comeback. There are a lot of matches that I am going to play (for India) and the hard work that I did before coming into the IPL will come to use. Making sure that whatever I did for my franchise, I do for my country as well."

Hardik will once again be at the centre of attention when India take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series, beginning from June 9.

