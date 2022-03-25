"Your legacy will live on forever"- Dwayne Bravo pays heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni 

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo penned an emotional note to pay tribute to his long-term teammate MS Dhoni after he relinquished the CSK captaincy on Thursday. MS Dhoni has handed over the reins to flamboyant all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The West Indian all-rounder took to his official Instagram handle and expressed gratitude for MS Dhoni's contributions as skipper of CSK over the years and declared that his legacy would stay forever. Bravo also mentioned that Ravindra Jadeja was the ideal candidate to take on the mantle from the legend and wished him well ahead of a new chapter.

Dwayne Bravo posted the following and captioned it:

Thank You for everything @mahi7781 your legacy will live on forever!! #Brother @chennaiipl couldn’t ask for a better person to take over @ravindra.jadeja congratulations! 🍾 it’s your time Sir!! 👌🏾👌🏾🔥🔥 #NumberOne

Bravo has already joined the CSK camp in Mumbai and is training hard with the contingent for the upcoming season.

"It is almost confirmed now that Dhoni won't play next year" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that MS Dhoni might retire from cricket after IPL 2022. He reasoned that Dhoni left CSK's captaincy due to the same reason, giving an early indication of farewell.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra analyzed the reasons behind MS Dhoni's sudden decision and said:

"MS Dhoni has declared that he is no longer the king and he will now only be a person in the kingdom who'll serve the king. But the reality is that he is the king and the captain. He is the king of CSK. It is almost confirmed now that Dhoni won't play next year.

Chopra added:

"Earlier this year too, I'm sure he did not want the franchise to retain him as spending money on retaining him would not have made the team stronger, as he may not be there for next season. This is why he asked Jadeja to be the first retainee, as he might not stay if he is not given ₹16 crore."

CSK will commence their IPL 2022 schedule with an enticing clash against last year's runners-up KKR. The match will be played on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

