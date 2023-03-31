IPL 2023: "Kane Williamson can be a glue of any batting line-up and strike at 170-180" - AB de Villiers

Former South Africa player AB de Villiers feels that Kane Williamson has a key role to play in the defending champions Gujarat Titans' batting line-up in IPL 2023.

Williamson was released from the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in November last year after spending eight seasons with the Orange Army. He has scored 2101 runs in 75 IPL innings at a strike rate of 126.03 with the help of 18 half-centuries.

The Kiwi superstar also won the Orange Cap in IPL 2018, where he amassed 735 runs in 17 innings as the skipper of SRH.

While analyzing Gujarat Titans squad ahead of the tournament opener, AB de Villiers stated that Williamson can stabilize the team's batting order. He said:

"Kane Williamson is an absolute rockstar player. Very underrated when it comes to T20 cricket. Everyone thinks that he plays slow, run-a-ball and then he ups it. I feel he can be a glue of any batting line-up and still go on and score at 170-180 batting strike rate."

He added:

"I think Kane can just play his natural game, get himself in and then ultimately take them down. If the rest of the line-up falls around him, he is the perfect guy to take those guys to the 20th over. And that's going to be his role."

"Shubman Gill can complement Kane Williamson" - AB de Villiers

Shubman Gill has been in the form of his life for the last three months. He has mustered three-figure scores in each of the formats in international cricket, including an ODI double-century against New Zealand in January.

Gill was an integral part of the Gujarat Titans' batting unit in their title triumph. With 483 runs in 16 innings, Gill was GT's second-most run-getter in IPL 2022 only behind captain Hardik Pandya (487).

On being asked whether Gill will have an exceptional season in 2023, AB de Villiers responded:

"Shubman Gill is one of those very talented players up the order that can complement someone like Kane Williamson. Shubman has come a very long way with his cricket and almost like an experience campaigner now even though he is still young."

The former RCB star further said:

"He has got all the shots in his book. He is quite a tall opening batsman, strong and beats the ball in the V upfront. He has got all the shots required to take games away from teams but I also feel that he has the mind to think about the game and a smart cricketer. The IPL 2023 is going to be a good one for him."

Williamson and Gill are likely to star in the Gujarat Titans' title defence, which begins with a clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday (March 31) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

