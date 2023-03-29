IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Celebrities List and Telecast details

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place this Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For the first time since 2018, an opening ceremony will take place at the start of a new IPL season.

The BCCI organized a grand opening ceremony for the Women's Premier League earlier this month in Maharashtra. A similar ceremony is expected to take place in Ahmedabad to kick off the new IPL season.

In this article, we will look at all the details you need to know about the IPL 2023 opening ceremony.

When is IPL Opening Ceremony?

The IPL opening ceremony will bd held on March 31, 2023. The start time for the ceremony is 6:00 pm IST. As per GMT, the opening ceremony will start at 12:30 pm on March 31.

Where is IPL Opening Ceremony?

The IPL opening ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium of the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad. It is the world's largest cricket stadium. For the first time in IPL history, more than 100,000 fans will attend the opening ceremony.

Which celebrities will perform in IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony?

The IPL has officially confirmed that actress Tamannah Bhatia will perform at the grand stage. Apart from that, Sportstar has reported that singer Arijit Singh will make the evening more special with his songs.

Reports in local media have stated that big names from the movie world like Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna may also perform at the event.

Where to watch IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony?

For the first time since 2018, two different broadcasters will telecast IPL opening ceremony. On cable TV, the opening ceremony will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The network may add a few more regional channels as well.

Fans can watch the opening ceremony for free on the Jio Cinema website and application.

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Telecast Channel List: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Jio Cinema (Live Streaming).

