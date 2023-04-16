IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match (Updated)

The 23rd match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw a rematch of the finals of the 2022 edition - between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, April 16 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sanju Samson won the toss for RR and elected to bowl first. The returning Trent Boult struck in the first over yet again to dismiss Wridhimann Saha while the in-form Sai Sudharsan's innings was cut-short following a run out.

David Miller and Abhinav Manohar played crucial hands towards the end of the innings to help GT set a target of 178 for RR to chase down.

GT pacers were all over the RR top order in the powerplay. The chasing side endured a horrid set of overs up front and found themselves stuttering at 4-2 in the third over.

Fifites from Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer uplifted the run chase. RR won the game in the end with four balls to spare to continue their stint at the top of the table.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Venkatesh Iyer holds the Orange Cap for now

Shubman Gill held together the GT batting unit once again with his 45 runs off 33 deliveries in the first innings. He rose to third spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with 228 runs after five matches.

Shimron Hetmyer also rose to the ninth spot after his unbeaten fifty that led RR to a win over the defending champions. The West Indies batter has 183 runs in five matches.

KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is the leading run scorer of the tournament at the moment after scoring a sublime hundred against MI. He has 234 runs and holds a one-run lead over second-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Yuzvendra Chahal has the Purple Cap with 11 wickets so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal reclaimed the Purple Cap from Mark Wood after completing a spell of 1-36, which included the wicket of Hardik Pandya. He made way for Devdutt Padikkal in the second innings as an impact player .

The leg-spinner has 11 wickets in the tournament so far and is tied with Mark Wood in terms of wickets, but he is ahead in terms of economy. Rashid Khan also made his presence felt with 11 wickets after picking up two wickets in a rare expensive spell.

Mohammed Shami bowled a scathing spell in the second innings. He got the ball to swing heavily, claiming the crucial wicket of Jos Buttler in his second over as well as Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin in his final over. He ended with figures of 3-25, which included a maiden over as well. He is the leading wicket taker in IPL 2023 among Indian pacers with 10 scalps.

