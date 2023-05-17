IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match (Updated)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) attained a crucial five-run win over the Mumbai Indians in the 63rd match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, May 16. The win also marked LSG's final home game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium while taking their points tally to 15 with one game remaining.

MI opted to bowl first after winning the toss, with right-arm off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen replacing left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya in the playing XI. LSG, on the other hand, replaced their leading run scorer Kyle Mayers with pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

The home side were reduced to 12/2 in the third over after Jason Behrendorff struck twice in two balls inside the powerplay. With Quinton de Kock losing his wicket to Piyush Chawla in the seventh over, the onus was on skipper Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis to rebuild the innings.

The pair stabilized the innings, following which Krunal paved the way for Nicholas Pooran after 16 overs. Marcus Stoinis led the charge in the closing stages where Lucknow scored 54 runs off the final three overs. The Australian all-rounder recorded his highest IPL score as LSG ended with 177/3 after 20 overs.

MI got off to a breezy start in the run chase and did not lose a single wicket in the powerplay. Ravi Bishnoi dismissed both the openers in quick succession to open up the contest.

The wickets did indeed change things as the new batters struggled to settle down on the wicket. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera faltered and the finishing task was left down to the Australian duo of Tim David and Cameron Green.

While they did the hard part and left only 11 runs to chase down off the last over, Mohsin Khan bowled a splendid final over, leaving no room for the big hitters to exploit and helped LSG to a huge win in the context of their playoffs qualification.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer of IPL 2023 so far

Faf du Plessis is the current Orange Cap holder after amassing 631 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 153. The RCB skipper holds a solid lead at the top, with Indian youngsters Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal occupying the next two spots on the run charts.

Suryakumar Yadav's away woes continued as he was dismissed for just seven runs off nine deliveries. The right-handed batter now has 486 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 186.92 in IPL 2023. He is now ranked in the fifth spot on the Orange Cap list.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

GT bowlers are dominating the wickets chart at the moment

Piyush Chawla claimed a wicket off the first ball of his spell for the fourth time in IPL 2023. The leg-spinner dismissed Quinton de Kock to hit the 20-wicket mark for the first time in an IPL season. He finished with figures of 1/26 off his three overs and is ranked fourth on the Purple Cap list.

Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan have picked up 23 wickets each in the season and occupy the top two spots on the wickets chart. The right-arm pacer has the Purple Cap on the basis of a superior economy rate over his franchise teammate.

