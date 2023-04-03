IPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match (Updated) 

The only remaining teams left to play in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) - the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) took the field at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 2 to get their season underway.

Home captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and put MI to bat first. RCB bowlers were all over the MI top order like a rash with the new ball. Mohammed Siraj and Reece Topley struck early to leave MI reeling at 29-3 after the powerplay.

MI, however, fought back strongly, led by Tilak Varma to post 171-7 in their 20 overs. RCB struggled with their areas in the death overs, and bowled heaps of extras which MI capitalized on.

RCB proceeded to chase down the target with ease after Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis put on 148 runs for the first wicket. They also made an early surge in terms of NRR by wrapping up the run chase with 3.4 overs still remaining.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

The first set of matches in IPL 2023 has already given rise to a close race for the Orange Cap

Tilak Varma played an exceptional knock to rescue MI from a state of peril. The left-handed youngster scored an unbeaten 84 off 46 deliveries after coming into bat at No.4. His knock included nine fours and four sixes and he made his presence felt in the standings as well. He is only eight runs behind current Orange Cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad.

RCB opening pair Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis straightaway found a place among the top five run-getters after their impressive display to take MI down during the run chase.

Kohli now holds third spot after scoring an unbeaten 82, comprising six fours and five sixes. Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, occupies fifth spot, only to be separated by Kyle Mayers because of the strike rate. Both batters have 73 runs to their name and have begun their campaign well.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mark Wood holds the IPL 2023 Purple Cap after Matchday 1

RCB leg-spinner Karn Sharma entered the wicket charts after a tight spell that yielded two wickets at the expense of 32 runs. In the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, the Indian candidate donned the role of primary spinner and took the wickets of Nehal Wadhera and Tim David.

Mark Wood still comfortably holds the Purple Cap after each team has played their opening match. The LSG pacer has the top spot to his name after picking up a sensational five-wicket haul against DC on his franchise debut.

