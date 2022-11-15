IPL 2023 Retention: Top 10 funny PBKS memes after they release Mayank Agarwal and end up with 32.2 crores for the mini-auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) parted ways with Mayank Agarwal ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction, which will happen on December 23 in Kochi.

Mayank captained the side in IPL 2022, where the franchise ended up in sixth position in the points table and failed to advance to the qualifiers. Team management have already announced that Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side next season.

Apart from Mayank Agarwal, they have also released eight other players, including Odean Smith and Sandeep Sharma. They kept the remaining core of the team intact. They retained impact players like Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh.

Players retained by PBKS are - Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

After the retention process, Punjab Kings will enter the mini-auction with a hefty purse of INR 32.2 crore. It is the second-highest purse after Sunrisers Hyderabad's INR 42.25 crore. They will be looking to plug minor holes in the squad by targeting a quality overseas all-rounder at the auction.

PBKS fans were on the same page with most of the team management's decisions. They expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

Manoj Pareek @mrpareekji Twitter removed Parag Agarwal from the company while Punjab Kings removed Mayank Agarwal from the team



* Agrawals : Twitter removed Parag Agarwal from the company while Punjab Kings removed Mayank Agarwal from the team* Agrawals : https://t.co/2tpjixu05m

Manya @CSKian716 Zinta ma'am coming into the mini-auction to buy Sam Curran. Zinta ma'am coming into the mini-auction to buy Sam Curran. https://t.co/YdV1T3s28U

omkar hazare @_Satyanweshi_ Preity Zinta & Ness Wadia with their previous Punjab Kings squad before every IPL auction: Preity Zinta & Ness Wadia with their previous Punjab Kings squad before every IPL auction: https://t.co/thglWyZB1u

Manya @CSKian716 SRH and PBKS coming into a mini-auction with the biggest purses is a mental health hazard. SRH and PBKS coming into a mini-auction with the biggest purses is a mental health hazard. https://t.co/0PEEWjx9TO

"The world has known less about Arshdeep"- Former PBKS coach Andy Flower

Former Punjab Kings coach Andy Flower recently opened up about Arshdeep Singh's early days in the franchise. Flower revealed that the left-arm pacer's potential was evident from the beginning while coming up the ranks.

Andy Flower told ESPNcricinfo:

“The world has known less about Arshdeep. I had the pleasure of being in his company when I was with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and he was a youngster coming through.

He added:

"You could always see his potential, not only in his physicality and what he could deliver with the ball, but in his attitude - a very self-confident young guy but in a nice way, with a big broad smile. He is always cheeky in the dressing room.”

Are you satisfied with Punjab Kings' moves ahead of the mini-auction? Sound off in the comments section.

