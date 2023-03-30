IPL 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, is all set to get underway on March 31 with a high-voltage clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While the tournament was restricted to a handful of venues last year, IPL will return to its home-and-away format this season. As per the same, each side will play seven home games and as many away fixtures.

A total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over 52 days. IPL 2023 will feature 18 double headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games beginning at 7:30 PM IST.

A few innovations will also be on display during the upcoming edition. IPL 2023 will see the introduction of the ‘Impact Player’ rule, while captains have been allowed to announce their playing XIs after the toss. Like in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), teams can also use DRS for wides and no-balls.

IPL 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports network has retained the TV rights to telecast IPL matches live. As such, all the matches of this year’s edition will be live telecast on Star Sports channels.

According to the Star Sports Guide, IPL 2023 matches can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

IPL 2023 live streaming in India

While Star Sports will live telecast IPL 2023 matches, the live streaming of the games will not be available on Disney+Hotstar this time.

Instead, JioCinema app will live-stream all the IPL 2023 matches since Viacom 18 has bagged the digital media rights.

In a major development, viewers will not have to pay any subscription fee to watch the live stream of the IPL matches. This was not the case earlier, as fans had to pay and subscribe to Disney+Hotstar to watch games.

Back in February, Jio announced that it would offer exclusive access to live IPL 2023 matches in 4K resolution, complete with multiple camera angles.

Jio recently also launched special Jio data plans and data add-on plans for IPL 2023. Recharges of ₹219, ₹399, and ₹999 will give users with 3GB of data per day. The validity of the plans is 14 days, 28 days and 84 days respectively.

IPL 2023 full schedule

Click here for the full schedule of the Indian Premier League 2023.

