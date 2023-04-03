IPL 2023 weather update: Chennai weather report on April 3 for CSK vs LSG match

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 3.

The IPL returns to Chepauk for the first time since 2019 and the expectations from the home side will be at an all-time high. CSK will also be under pressure after losing their first game against defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT).

Ruturaj Gaikwad fired with the bat, scoring 92 runs, but lacked support from other CSK batters. Moeen Ali also got off to a good start but failed to capitalize on it, while the likes of Ben Stokes, Devon Conway, and Ambati Rayudu failed to get going.

MS Dhoni and Co. will look to work on their batting before their game against the Super Giants, who boast a star-studded bowling unit.

Meanwhile, riding on a brilliant five-wicket haul from Mark Wood, LSG restricted Delhi Capitals to 143/9 as the latter fell short by 50 runs. Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets apiece.

On the batting front, debutant Kyle Mayers impressed everyone with a whirlwind 73-run knock off just 38 deliveries. Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni also chipped in with useful contributions in the lower order, which will keep the team in good stead ahead of their game against CSK.

KL Rahul-led LSG are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination and field the same playing XI that featured against the Delhi Capitals.

Chennai weather - MA Chidambaram Stadium weather report on April 3 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain delays when CSK lock horns with LSG in their second IPL 2023 game. Although there is no precipitation in the forecast, there will be approximately 50 percent cloud cover.

Although there is a chance of scattered rain during the day, it is unlikely to affect the game.

The temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be five to six degrees higher than the original temperature. It will be extremely hot and humid and players need to keep themselves hydrated.

