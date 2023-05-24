IPL 2023 weather update: Chennai weather report on May 23 for today's LSG vs MI clash

An uninterrupted game beckons fans when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of IPL 2023 at the Chepauk on Wednesday, May 24.

LSG had to wait for their final league game to confirm a playoff berth. They defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens to seal a third-place finish.

Lucknow were in a similar position last year as well, but lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to knock out of the competition. However, they would definitely want to progress further in this year's IPL.

MI, on the other hand, had to wait for the final league game that saw the Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to confirm a top-four finish.

Having won three of their last four games, Mumbai have peaked at the right time and will look to continue their winning run. A loss here will end their campaign in IPL 2023.

Chennai weather - MA Chidambaram Stadium weather report on May 24 - No rain predicted

A full 40-over contest is on the cards when the LSG host the MI at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday. There is no chance of precipitation in the forecast during the game and there will be no cloud cover, as per reports in accuweather.com.

Meanwhile, the temperature will be on the higher side and will hover around 31-32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling will be between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected in the 80s.

LSG vs MI Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, and Suryansh Shedge.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, and Raghav Goyal.

