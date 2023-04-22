IPL 2023 weather update: Lucknow weather report on April 22 for today's LSG vs GT match

Fans can expect a few rain breaks when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 30th match of IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

Both teams are off to a good start and will hope to keep the momentum going. LSG are placed second in the IPL 2023 points table with four wins from six games. GT, meanwhile, find themselves in fourth spot with three wins from five matches.

The Super Giants are coming into the game on the back of a thumping win over table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR). LSG posted 154/7 in their 20 overs on the back of a half-century from Kyle Mayers before their bowlers stepped up to restrict RR, winning the game by 10 runs.

With the team performing like a well-oiled machine, Lucknow will hope to continue their winning run and leapfrog Rajasthan into the top spot.

Gujarat, on the other hand, went down against RR in their last game at home. Despite Mohammed Shami's brilliance with the ball, the defending champions failed to defend 177 runs.

However, Hardik Pandya and Co. got a five-day break to cope with the defeat and work on their shortcomings. GT will be desperate to bounce back and keep their place in the top four.

Lucknow weather - Ekana Cricket Stadium weather report on April 22 - No rain predicted

There might be several rain breaks when LSG host the Titans in Lucknow on Saturday. According to the weather report, 30 percent precipitation is predicted in the second half of the match, with significant cloud cover. However, these are passing showers and there is no chance of the game being called off.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 37 degrees Celsius when the game starts and will come down to 31 degrees Celsius as the game progresses. Humidity will be around 30 percent.

