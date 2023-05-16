IPL 2023 weather update: Lucknow weather report on May 16 for today's LSG vs MI clash

A full 40-over contest beckons when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a vital IPL 2023 contest at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 16.

Both teams will be desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. One point currently separates the two sides, with MI stationed at third and Lucknow in the fourth spot.

Mumbai have peaked at the right time, winning four of their last five matches. Rohit Sharma and Co. defeated the defending champions and league leaders Gujarat Titans (GT) by 27 runs in their last fixture.

The Super Giants are also coming into the contest on the back of a convincing win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). LSG's middle order did exceptionally well to chase down 183 runs with seven wickets in hand and four balls to spare. Back to their own fortress, Krunal Pandya and Co. will back themselves to continue their winning run.

Lucknow weather - Ekana Cricket Stadium weather report on May 16 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans when LSG host SRH at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all throughout the game. There will be no significant cloud cover during the contest.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover around 33 to 38 degrees Celsius, with the humidity ranging in the 30s.

LSG vs MI Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, and Karan Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, and Raghav Goyal.

