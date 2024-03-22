IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024, will kick off with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22. Both teams will be keen to get their campaigns off to a winning start.

In India, you can watch the live telecast of the IPL 2024 opener on Star Sports network channels. Live streaming of the much-awaited match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

CSK will head into the game with Ruturaj Gaikwad as the new captain. In an unexpected move, MS Dhoni stepped down as captain and handed over the charge to Gaikwad. Under Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings had won the IPL last season to match Mumbai Indians' record of five title triumphs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru failed to make the playoffs last season. They finished sixth in the points table with 14 points, winning seven matches and losing an equal number. Faf du Plessis has been retained as captain. Bengaluru will continue to depend on the likes of du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj to deliver match-winning performances.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB: Telecast channel list in India

Star Sports network has bagged the India rights to live telecast all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches.

As per the Disney Star TV Guide, the live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The Chennai-Bengaluru match will get underway at 8:00 PM IST since it will be preceded by a grand opening ceremony. All the other evening matches in IPL 2024 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB: live streaming in India

Live streaming of the IPL 2024 opening match between CSK and RCB at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be available on the JioCinema app as well as on the website.

In some great news for cricket fans, all IPL 2024 matches can be watched for free on the JioCinema app and the website.