IPL 2024 could be held from March 22 and May 26: Reports 

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could begin on March 22, according to reports. The T20 league is likely to conclude on May 26, just five days before the start of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

The official announcement of IPL 2024 schedule has been delayed as confirmation of the same can only be made after dates of the General Elections are announced. It may be recalled that the 2009 edition was held in South Africa as the General Elections were held in India that year. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that the tournament will be held in India this time.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI plans to hold the latest edition of the IPL from March 22 and May 26.

The report further stated that the BCCI has “received assurances from most cricket boards that their players will be available until the final”. However, with the T20 World Cup set to begin on June 1, there are chances of players leaving IPL 2024 early.

The report also added that second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 22 to March 17. The T20 league is likely to be held in Bengaluru and Delhi.

A record-breaking IPL 2024 auction

Ahead of IPL 2024, the mini-auction for the season was held on December 19 in Dubai. This was the first time that the auction for the T20 league was held overseas. The Australian fast bowling pair of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins created history, becoming the two costliest purchases in the history of the IPL auction.

Left-arm pacer Starc was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping ₹24.75 crore, while Aussie Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹20.50 crore. Both Starc and Cummins were key members of the Australian squad that won the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Daryl Mitchell (₹14 crore), Harshal Patel (₹11.75 crore) and Alzarri Joseph (₹11.50 crore) were among the other big purchases at the IPL 2024 auction. Among uncapped Indian players, Sameer Rizvi was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹8.40 crore.

