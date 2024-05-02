IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after CSK vs PBKS match (Updated)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl. CSK scored 162 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their innings, with a notable performance from Ruturaj Gaikwad. The skipper scored 62 runs off 48 deliveries and as a result, breached the 500-run mark this season. Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar were the standout bowlers and took two wickets each.
PBKS' strong batting display, led by Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw, earned them much-needed two points. Bairstow scored 46 runs off 30 deliveries, while Rossouw made 43 runs off 43 deliveries. PBKS reached the target of 163 runs in 17.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.
IPL 2024 Most Runs List
Ruturaj Gaikwad has jumped to first place from second and has made 509 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 146.68. Virat Kohli has slipped to second position from first and has amassed 500 runs in 10 outings at an average of 71.42.
Sai Sudharsan is still in third place and has scored 418 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.44. KL Rahul is still in fourth position and has made 406 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 142.95.
Rishabh Pant is still the fifth-highest run-scorer and has made 398 runs in 11 matches at an average of 44.22. Philip Salt is still in sixth position and has made 392 runs to his name in nine outings at a strike rate of 180.64.
Sanju Samson is still the seventh-highest run-getter and has made 385 runs in nine matches at an average of 77. Sunil Narine is still in eighth place and has scored 372 runs in nine games at an average of 41.33. Shivam Dube is still in ninth position and has amassed 350 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 171.56. Tilak Verma is still in 10th place and has scored 343 runs in 10 outings at an average of 42.87.
IPL 2024 Most Wickets List
Jasprit Bumrah is still the leading wicket-taker and has picked 14 wickets in nine games at an economy of 6.40. Mustafizur Rahman is still in second position and has 14 wickets to his name in nine innings at an average of 22.71.
Harshal Patel is still in third place and has picked 14 wickets in nine outings at a strike rate of 14.14. Matheesha Pathirana is still in fourth position and has taken a total of 13 wickets in six innings at an average of 13. T Natarajan is still in fifth position and has 13 wickets to his name in seven matches at an average of 19.38.
Mukesh Kumar is still the sixth-highest wicket-taker and has 13 wickets to his name in seven matches at an average of 21.69. Yuzvendra Chahal is still in seventh place and has taken 13 wickets in nine innings at an average of 23.53.
Gerald Coetzee is still in eighth place and has picked 13 wickets in nine innings at an economy of 10.06. Arshdeep Singh has jumped to ninth place and has 13 wickets to his name in 10 outings at an average of 27.23. Kuldeep Yadav has slipped to 10th place from ninth and has picked 12 wickets in eight outings at an average of 21.83.
