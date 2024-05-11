IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after GT vs CSK match (Updated)

Gujarat Titans (GT) took on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday, May 10. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the clash. CSK won the toss and elected to bowl.

Sai Sudarshan and Shubhman Gill provided a solid start to GT, adding 210 runs for the first wicket in 17.2 overs. Both the batters scored a century each. Sudharsan scored 103 runs off 51 deliveries, while Gill made 104 runs off 55 deliveries. GT scored 231 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Tushar Deshpande took two wickets for 33 runs in four overs.

CSK didn’t have a decent start in the chase, losing their first three wickets for just 10 runs. Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali's 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket was impressive. Both batters scored half-centuries each.

No other batter managed to make more than 25 runs for the team. CSK made 196 runs for the loss of eight wickets at the end of the 20th over mark and lost the match by 35 runs. Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 31 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 12 12 3 634 113* 70.44 413 153.51 1 5 0 55 30 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 12 12 2 541 108* 54.1 371 145.82 1 4 1 57 16 3 TM Head (SRH) 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 0 61 31 4 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 1 527 103 47.9 373 141.28 1 2 0 48 16 5 SV Samson (RR) 11 11 4 471 86 67.28 288 163.54 0 5 1 44 23 6 SP Narine (KKR) 11 11 0 461 109 41.9 251 183.66 1 3 0 46 32 7 KL Rahul (LSG) 12 12 0 460 82 38.33 338 136.09 0 3 0 41 16 8 R Parag (RR) 11 10 2 436 84* 54.5 279 156.27 0 4 0 31 28 9 PD Salt (KKR) 11 11 1 429 89* 42.9 234 183.33 0 4 1 50 23 10 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 12 1 426 104 38.72 289 147.4 1 2 0 37 15

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer and has scored 634 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 153.51. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second place and has made 541 runs in 12 innings at an average of 54.10.

Travis Head is still the third-highest run-scorer and has scored 533 runs in 11 matches at an average of 53.30. Sai Sudharsan has jumped to fourth place from ninth and has scored 527 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 141.28.

Sanju Samson has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has amassed 471 runs in 11 innings at an average of 67.28. Sunil Narine has moved to sixth place from fifth and has made 461 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 183.66.

KL Rahul has slipped to seventh place from sixth and has amassed 460 runs in 12 innings at an average of 38.33. Riyan Parag has jumped to eighth place from seventh and has made 436 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 156.27.

Philip Salt has slipped to ninth position from eighth and has 429 runs to his name in 11 matches at a strike rate of 183.33. Shubman Gill has jumped to 10th place on this list of the batters with the most runs. He has scored

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 HV Patel (PBKS) 12 12 246 41 0 400 20 3/15 20 9.75 12.3 0 0 2 JJ Bumrah (MI) 12 12 287 47.5 0 297 18 5/21 16.5 6.2 15.94 0 1 3 CV Varun (KKR) 11 11 240 40 0 350 16 3/16 21.87 8.75 15 0 0 4 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 12 12 254 42.2 0 437 16 4/29 27.31 10.32 15.87 1 0 5 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 8 8 171 28.3 0 312 15 3/14 20.8 10.94 11.4 0 0 6 T Natarajan (SRH) 10 10 236 39.2 1 368 15 4/19 24.53 9.35 15.73 1 0 7 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 9 9 210 35 0 287 14 4/55 20.5 8.2 15 1 0 8 SP Narine (KKR) 11 11 264 44 0 291 14 2/22 20.78 6.61 18.85 0 0 9 Harshit Rana (KKR) 9 8 187 31.1 0 298 14 3/24 21.28 9.56 13.35 0 0 10 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0

Harshal Patel is still the leading wicket-taker and has 20 wickets to his name in 12 outings at an average of 20. Jasprit Bumrah is still in second place and has picked 18 wickets in 12 innings at a strike rate of 15.94.

Varun Chakravarthy is still in third place and has taken 16 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 8.75. Arshdeep Singh is still in fourth position and has 16 wickets to his name in 12 games at a strike rate of 15.87.

Mukesh Kumar is still in fifth place and has picked 15 wickets in eight games at an average of 20.80. T Natarajan is still the sixth-highest wicket-taker and has taken 15 wickets in 10 innings at an economy of 9.35.

Kuldeep Yadav is still in seventh place and has 14 wickets to his name in nine innings at an average of 20.50. Sunil Narine is still in eighth place and has amassed 14 wickets in 11 innings at a strike rate of 18.85.

Harshit Rana is still in ninth position and has taken 14 wickets in eight innings at an average of 21.28. Mustafizur Rahman is still in 10th place and has picked 14 wickets in nine innings at a strike rate of 14.71.

