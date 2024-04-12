IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after LSG vs DC match (Updated)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday, April 12. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the clash.

LSG won the toss and elected to bat. They scored 167 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. KL Rahul (39 of 22) and Ayush Badoni were the only batters who made more than 20 runs for the team. Badoni was the highest-scorer and remained unbeaten on 55 runs off 35 deliveries. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

Jake Fraser-McGurk played a fine knock of 55 runs off 35 deliveries and paved the way for DC’s first win over LSG in IPL. DC reached the target of 168 runs in 18.1 overs. Ravi Bishnoi was the most successful bowler for LSG and took two wickets for 25 runs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 225 141.77 1 2 - 29 12 2 R Parag (RR) 5 5 2 261 84* 87 165 158.18 - 3 - 17 17 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151.78 - 2 - 19 9 4 SV Samson (RR) 5 5 2 246 82* 82 156 157.69 - 3 - 24 10 5 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 226 45 37.66 177 127.68 - - - 23 3 6 RR Pant (DC) 6* 6 - 194 55 32.33 123 157.72 - 2 - 16 11 7 H Klaasen (SRH) 5 5 2 186 80* 62 96 193.75 - 2 - 7 17 8 T Stubbs (DC) 6* 6 3 180 71* 60 96 187.5 - 2 1 9 14 9 N Pooran (LSG) 5* 5 3 178 64* 89 106 167.92 - 1 1 8 15 10 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 5 5 - 177 63 35.4 85 208.23 - 1 - 14 16

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer this season and has made 319 runs in six games at an average of 79.75.

Riyan Parag is still the second-highest run-scorer and has scored 261 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 158.18. Shubman Gill is still in third place and has amassed 255 runs in six matches at an average of 51.

Sanju Samson is still the fourth-leading run-scorer and has scored 246 runs in five outings at a strike rate of 157.69. Sai Sudharsan is still in fifth place and has scored 226 runs in six innings at an average of 37.66.

Rishabh Pant has jumped to sixth position and has 194 runs to his name in six innings at a strike rate of 157.72. Heinrich Klaasen has moved to seventh place from sixth and has scored 186 runs in five matches at an average of 62.

Tristan Stubbs has jumped to eighth position from 10th and has amassed a total of 180 runs in six matches at an average of 60. Nicholas Pooran has moved to ninth place from seventh place and has scored 178 runs in five innings at an average of 89.

Abhishek Sharma has slipped to 10th place from eighth and has amassed a total of 177 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 208.23.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 5 5 120 20 - 119 10 5/21 11.9 5.95 12 - 1 2 YS Chahal (RR) 5 5 108 18 - 132 10 3/11 13.2 7.33 10.8 - - 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 4 4 96 16 - 128 9 4/29 14.22 8 10.66 1 - 4 KK Ahmed (DC) 6 6 144 24 1 211 9 2/21 23.44 8.79 16 - - 5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 5 5 110 18.2 - 160 8 4/29 20 8.72 13.75 1 - 6 G Coetzee (MI) 5 5 111 18.3 - 196 8 4/34 24.5 10.59 13.87 1 - 7 MM Sharma (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 216 8 3/25 27 9.39 17.25 - - 8 Yash Thakur (LSG) 4 4 89 14.5 1 142 7 5/30 20.28 9.57 12.71 - 1 9 K Rabada (PBKS) 5 5 120 20 - 173 7 2/23 24.71 8.65 17.14 - - 10 UT Yadav (GT) 6 6 108 18 - 190 7 2/22 27.14 10.55 15.42 - -

Jasprit Bumrah is still the leading wicket-taker and has picked 10 wickets in five innings at a strike rate of 12.

Yuzvendra Chahal is still the second-highest wicket-taker and has taken 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.20. Mustafizur Rahman is still in third position and has taken nine wickets in four outings at a strike rate of 10.66.

Khaleel Ahmed has jumped to fourth place from seventh and has picked nine wickets in six matches at an average of 23.44. Arshdeep Singh has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has picked eight wickets in five games at an economy of 8.72.

Gerald Coetzee has moved to sixth position from fifth and has taken eight wickets in five games at an average of 24.50. Mohit Sharma has moved to seventh place from sixth and has picked eight wickets in six games at an average of 27.

Yash Thakur has jumped to the eighth position and has taken seven wickets in four matches at an average of 20.28. Kagiso Rabada has slipped to ninth place from eighth. He has picked seven wickets in five outings at an economy of 8.65.

Umesh Yadav has slipped to 10th place and has picked seven wickets in six games at an average of 27.14.