IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after MI vs RCB match (Updated)

Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday (April 11) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI won the toss and elected to bowl.

Faf du Plessis provided a solid start to the team and was joined by Rajat Patidar in the middle after RCB lost two quick wickets. The duo added 82 runs for the third wicket and scored a half-century each. Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing touch with his knock of 53 runs off 23 deliveries.

RCB posted 196 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah picked a five-wicket haul for MI and was the pick of the bowlers. Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, and Shreyas Gopal took one wicket each.

MI didn’t have any trouble chasing down the target of 197 runs. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma shared a 101-run partnership for the opening wicket. Rohit was dismissed after scoring 38 runs at a strike rate of 158.33. Ishan and Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century each, helping MI reach the target in 15.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Will Jacks picked one wicket each for RCB.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 6 6 2 319 113* 79.75 225 141.77 1 2 - 29 12 2 R Parag (RR) 5 5 2 261 84* 87 165 158.18 - 3 - 17 17 3 Shubman Gill (GT) 6 6 1 255 89* 51 168 151.78 - 2 - 19 9 4 SV Samson (RR) 5 5 2 246 82* 82 156 157.69 - 3 - 24 10 5 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 6 6 - 226 45 37.66 177 127.68 - - - 23 3 6 H Klaasen (SRH) 5 5 2 186 80* 62 96 193.75 - 2 - 7 17 7 N Pooran (LSG) 4 4 3 178 64* 178 105 169.52 - 1 - 8 15 8 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 5 5 - 177 63 35.4 85 208.23 - 1 - 14 16 9 S Dube (CSK) 5 5 1 176 51 44 110 160 - 1 - 10 13 10 T Stubbs (DC) 5 5 2 174 71* 58 90 193.33 - 2 1 9 14

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer this season and has scored 319 runs in six games at an average of 79.75 and a strike rate of 141.77. Riyan Parag is still in second place and has made 261 runs in five innings at an average of 87.

Shubman Gill is still the third-highest run-scorer and has made 255 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 151.78. Sanju Samson is still in fourth place and has scored 246 runs in five outings at an average of 82.

Sai Sudharsan is in fifth place and has scored 226 runs in six outings at a strike rate of 127.68. Heinrich Klaasen has maintained his place in the sixth position, with 186 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 193.75.

Nicholas Pooran is still in seventh place and has scored 178 runs in four innings at an average of 178. Abhishek Sharma is still the eighth-highest run-scorer. He has scored 177 runs in five games at a strike rate of 208.23.

Shivam Dube is still in ninth place and has scored 176 runs in five games at a strike rate of 160. Tristan Stubbs is still in 10th position and has 174 runs to his name from five games at a strike rate of 193.33.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 5 5 120 20 - 119 10 5/21 11.9 5.95 12 - 1 2 YS Chahal (RR) 5 5 108 18 - 132 10 3/11 13.2 7.33 10.8 - - 3 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 4 4 96 16 - 128 9 4/29 14.22 8 10.66 1 - 4 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 5 5 110 18.2 - 160 8 4/29 20 8.72 13.75 1 - 5 G Coetzee (MI) 5 5 111 18.3 - 196 8 4/34 24.5 10.59 13.87 1 - 6 MM Sharma (GT) 6 6 138 23 - 216 8 3/25 27 9.39 17.25 - - 7 KK Ahmed (DC) 5 5 120 20 1 170 7 2/21 24.28 8.5 17.14 - - 8 K Rabada (PBKS) 5 5 120 20 - 173 7 2/23 24.71 8.65 17.14 - - 9 UT Yadav (GT) 6 6 108 18 - 190 7 2/22 27.14 10.55 15.42 - - 10 MP Yadav (LSG) 3 3 54 9 - 54 6 3/14 9 6 9 - -

Jasprit Bumrah has jumped to the top of the most-wickets list with 10 wickets in five games at an average of 11.90. Yuzvendra Chahal has moved to second place and has picked 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.20.

Mustafizur Rahman dropped to third position and has taken nine wickets in four outings at an average of 14.22. Arshdeep Singh has slipped to fourth place from third and has picked eight wickets in five games at an average of 20.

Gerald Coetzee is still the fifth-highest wicket-taker and has picked eight wickets in five games at an economy of 10.59. Mohit Sharma has moved to sixth place from fourth and has eight wickets to his name in six games at a strike rate of 17.25.

Khaleel Ahmed has slipped to seventh place from sixth position and has picked seven wickets in five matches at an average of 24.28. Kagiso Rabada is now the eighth-leading wicket-taker and has seven wickets to his name in five outings at an economy of 8.65.

Umesh Yadav has slipped to ninth place and has picked seven wickets in six games at an average of 27.14. Mayank Yadav has slipped to 10th position from ninth and has taken six wickets in three games at a strike rate of nine.