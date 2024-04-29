IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs SRH match

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings moved up from sixth to third position in the IPL 2024 points table after a comprehensive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's spectacular 98-run knock helped the Super Kings beat the Sunrisers by 78 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Thanks to a massive win against SRH, CSK have jumped three spots in the IPL 2024 points table. They now have 10 points from nine matches, with their net run rate improving from +0.415 to +0.810.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals have dropped by one position each due to Chennai Super Kings' rise. Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders continue to be the top two teams in the IPL 2024 points table. Here are the updated standings:

Earlier in the day, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Gujarat Titans by nine wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This victory allowed RCB to take their tally to six points in the IPL 2024 standings. They continue to be 10th, but have the same points as eighth-placed Punjab Kings and ninth-placed Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals can jump to 2nd position in IPL 2024 points table tonight

Can Delhi Capitals continue their winning momentum? (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Delhi Capitals will take on the second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at the Eden Gardens. If Delhi win against Kolkata, they can move up from sixth to second position in the standings with 12 points to their name.

Kolkata are second right now with 10 points. If they beat Delhi, they will continue to be in the second position. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top tonight. The Capitals have a massive opportunity to improve their position and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the next round. The match will begin at 7.30pm IST in Kolkata.

