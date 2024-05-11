IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after GT vs CSK match

Gujarat Titans jumped from 10th to eighth position in the IPL 2024 points table after the win against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday, May 10. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's centuries helped GT defeat the defending champions by 35 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

This victory kept the Gujarat Titans alive in the race to the IPL 2024 playoffs. They have five wins from 12 matches. Their tally stands at 10 points, the same as the seventh-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru. GT are below RCB because of their inferior net run rate of -1.063.

Chennai Super Kings remained fourth in the IPL 2024 points table despite the defeat against the Gujarat Titans. It was CSK's sixth loss of the tournament from 12 matches. Their net run rate has come down from +0.700 to +0.491 due to the 35-run defeat. Here are the updated standings:

After the 59th match of IPL 2024, the top four teams in the points table are Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. None of the 10 teams have officially qualified for the playoffs yet.

Mumbai Indians can return to the 8th position in IPL 2024 points table tonight

Can Rohit Sharma help MI avenge their previous defeat against KKR? (Image: Getty)

Former champions Mumbai Indians will play their penultimate league match tonight (May 11) against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. MI dropped from eighth to ninth position in the IPL 2024 points table because of Gujarat Titans' victory against the Chennai Super Kings.

The five-time champions can return to the eighth spot tonight if they avenge their previous loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders. A few nights ago, KKR beat Mumbai Indians comfortably at the Eden Gardens. It will be interesting to see if the Mumbai-based franchise can defeat the Knight Riders on their home turf.

