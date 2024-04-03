IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after RCB vs LSG match

Lucknow Super Giants jumped from sixth to fourth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a 28-run victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru last night (April 2). LSG now have four points to their name after three matches in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to hold the ninth spot in the standings. RCB have only earned two points from four matches. Their net run rate has come down from -0.711 to -0.876 after the 28-run loss against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped to fifth and sixth positions in the IPL 2024 points table, respectively, due to Lucknow Super Giants' rise. Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings continue to be the top three teams of the competition. Here's a look at the updated standings:

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are the only two teams with zero defeats in the IPL 2024 points table. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are the only franchise with zero points to their name.

Kolkata Knight Riders can achieve the top position in IPL 2024 points table tonight

Can Kolkata Knight Riders maintain their 100% win record? (Image: IPLT20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders will return to action after a short break in IPL 2024 tonight. The Knight Riders have reached Vizag for their away fixture against the Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata are second in the IPL 2024 table right now with four points from two matches. A big win over Delhi can take the visitors to the helm of the standings.

On the other side, the Delhi Capitals have the momentum by their side, having handed Chennai Super Kings their first loss of the season on Sunday evening. DC will aim to achieve a similar feat tonight (April 3) and become the first team to beat KKR in IPL 2024. The match will begin at 7.30pm IST.