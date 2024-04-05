IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after SRH vs CSK match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have moved up from seventh to fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table after a six-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). SRH have four points from four matches now, the same as third-placed CSK.

CSK continue to be third in the IPL 2024 points table despite the six-wicket loss against SRH. The Super Kings' net run rate has declined from +0.976 to +0.517. Meanwhile, Hyderabad's net run rate has gone up from +0.204 to +0.409.

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have dropped to sixth and seventh spots, respectively, in the IPL 2024 points table after SRH's win against CSK. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals continue to be the top two teams of the standings.

Speaking of the match between SRH and CSK, Abhishek Sharma's blitzkreig helped the home team chase down a 166-run target in 18.1 overs. Sharma smacked 37 runs off just 12 balls in the powerplay to ease the run-chase for his side. Meanwhile, for CSK, Shivam Dube scored a 24-ball 45, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

Rajasthan Royals can rise to the top of the IPL 2024 points table tomorrow evening in Jaipur

IPL 2024 will return to Jaipur tomorrow for a match between home side Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RR have won three out of three matches so far. They are only behind Kolkata Knight Riders because of the net run rate difference.

The Royals have recorded two wins on home soil this season. If they maintain their 100% win record at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium tomorrow, the Rajasthan-based franchise can climb to the number one position in the standings.

On the other side, Royal Challengers Bengaluru can climb straight from ninth to third position in the IPL 2024 table if they crush Rajasthan Royals like they did last year in Jaipur.