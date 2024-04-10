IPL 2024 RR vs GT rain updates live: Toss to take place at 7:25 PM, match to start at 7:40 PM

7:15 PM IST: JioCinema has confirmed that the toss in the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10 will take place at 7:25 PM IST, while the match will start at 7:40 PM

Expand Tweet

7:07 PM IST: The rain has eased up a bit, the covers are being removed, with some players of Gujarat Titans playing a game of mock-football on the outfield.

7:00 PM: The toss in match 24 of IPL 2024 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday has been delayed due to rain.

The covers are on at the stadium, but initially it was reported that the rain was very light.

Expand Tweet

Rajsthan Royals shared a couple of interesting posts over the rain delay.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gujarat Titans also joined in as they waited for the toss to take place.

Expand Tweet

Rajasthan Royals are unbeaten in IPL 2024, with four wins from four matches. Gujarat Titans have two wins and three losses from five matches.