RR Squad 2024: Complete Rajasthan Royals Squad and Player list for IPL 2024

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), like several other teams, had their core intact ahead of the IPL 2024 auction and just needed to plug some holes and add some backups. They began the auction on the front foot, bagging West Indies T20I skipper Rovman Powell for a whopping ₹7.4 crore. He could form a lethal combination with Shimron Hetmyer in the middle order.
The rest of the auction for RR was all about adding those uncapped potential gems in Shubham Dubey and Abid Mushtaq, England's uncapped wicketkeeper Tom Kohler-Cadmore and South African speedster Nandre Burger. They seem confident that they have everything they need in the 22-player squad
Rajasthan Royals' final IPL 2024 squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (traded in from Lucknow Super Giants), Rovman Powell ( ₹ 7.4 crore), Shubham Dubey (₹ 5.80 crore), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (₹ 40 lakh), Abid Mushtaq (₹ 20 lakh), Nandre Burger (₹ 50 lakh).
List of players retained by RR with their price ahead of IPL 2024 auction
1. Sanju Samson – ₹ 14 crore
2. Jos Buttler – ₹ 10 crore
3. Yashashvi Jaiswal – ₹ 4 crore
4. Ravichandran Ashwin – ₹ 5 crore
5. Trent Boult – ₹ 8 crore
6. Shimron Hetmyer – ₹ 8.5 crore
7. Donovan Ferreira - ₹ 50 lakh
8. Riyan Parag – ₹ 3.8 crore
9. Adam Zampa - ₹ 1.5 crore
10. Prasidh Krishna – ₹ 10 crore
11. Yuzvendra Chahal – ₹ 6.5 crore
12. Navdeep Saini – ₹ 2.6 crore
13. Sandeep Sharma - ₹ 50 lakh
14. Kuldeep Sen – ₹ 20 lakh
15. Kunal Rahore - ₹ 20 lakh
16. Dhruv Jurel - ₹ 20 lakh
17. Rovman Powell - ₹ 7.4 crore
18. Shubham Dubey - ₹ 5.80 crore
19. Tom Kohler-Cadmore - ₹ 40 lakh
20. Abid Mushtaq - ₹ 20 lakh
21. Nandre Burger - ₹ 50 lakh
22. Avesh Khan - (Swapped with Devdutt Padikkal from LSG)
