IPL 2024 top run-getters and wicket-takers after GT vs SRH match (Updated) ft. Sai Sudharsan and Mohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans secured a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 12th game of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

After winning the toss, SRH elected to bat first. Mayank Agarwal (19) continued to struggle with his run-scoring abilities. His partner Travis Head (19) followed the suit a few overs later. No.3 batter Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 29 runs alongside Abdul Samad (29).

Heinrich Klaasen (24) and Shahbaz Ahmed (22) also contributed important runs as SRH posted a total of 162/8 in 20 overs. Mohit Sharma was the standout bowler with three wickets while Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad scalped one wicket apiece.

In reply, Gujarat Titans started off well with Wriddhiman Saha (25) and Shubman Gill (36) forging a 36-run stand for the first wicket. Later, Sai Sudharsan also joined the party, hitting 45 runs in 36 balls.

David Miller returned to red-hot form, scoring 44* runs in 27 balls with four fours and one six as Vijay Shankar (14*) also shined in the death overs. Eventually, GT sealed the deal in 19.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 season.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 3 3 1 181 83* 90.5 128 141.4 - 2 - 15 7 2 H Klaasen (SRH) 3 3 1 167 80* 83.5 76 219.73 - 2 - 5 17 3 S Dhawan (PBKS) 3 3 - 137 70 45.66 103 133 - 1 - 16 4 4 R Parag (RR) 2 2 1 127 84* 127 74 171.62 - 1 - 8 9 5 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 3 3 1 127 45* 63.5 105 120.95 - - - 10 2 6 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 3 3 - 124 63 41.33 62 200 - 1 - 9 11 7 N Pooran (LSG) 2 2 1 106 64* 106 62 170.96 - 1 - 7 7 8 SV Samson (RR) 2 2 1 97 82* 97 66 146.96 - 1 - 6 6 9 NT Tilak Varma (MI) 2 2 - 89 64 44.5 53 167.92 - 1 - 3 7 10 KD Karthik (RCB) 3 3 2 86 38* 86 44 195.45 - - - 6 7

RCB skipper Virat Kohli continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 181 runs from three innings. SRH hard-hitting batter Heinrich Klaasen retained his second rank with 167 runs from three matches.

Shikhar Dhawan (137), and Riyan Parag (127) retained their third and fourth ranks at 45.66 and 127. Titans’ no. 3 batter Sai Sudharsan moved up from the 16th to the fifth rank, accumulating 127 runs from three innings at 42.33

Abhishek Sharma (124) ascended from the seventh to the sixth spot. Nicholas Pooran (106), Sanju Samson (97), Tilak Varma (89), and Dinesh Karthik (86) glided two spots down to occupy seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th slots respectively.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 2 2 48 8 - 59 6 4/29 9.83 7.37 8 1 - 2 MM Sharma (GT) 3 3 72 12 - 93 6 3/25 15.5 7.75 12 - - 3 Harshit Rana (KKR) 2 2 48 8 - 72 5 3/33 14.4 9 9.6 - - 4 AD Russell (KKR) 2 2 36 6 - 54 4 2/25 13.5 9 9 - - 5 SM Curran (PBKS) 3 3 48 8 - 68 4 3/28 17 8.5 12 - - 6 K Rabada (PBKS) 3 3 72 12 - 97 4 2/23 24.25 8.08 18 - - 7 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 3 3 62 10.2 - 98 4 2/28 24.5 9.48 15.5 - - 8 MP Yadav (LSG) 1 1 24 4 - 27 3 3/27 9 6.75 8 - - 9 T Natarajan (SRH) 1 1 24 4 - 32 3 3/32 10.66 8 8 - - 10 Harpreet Brar (PBKS) 3 3 54 9 - 41 3 2/13 13.66 4.55 18 - -

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman continues to settle on top of the bowling standings with six scalps at 9.83. Mohit Sharma, the Gujarat Titans pacer, rocketed from the 18th to the second spot with six wickets at 15.5

Harshit Rana (5), Andre Russell (4), Sam Curran (4), Kagiso Rabada (4), and Arshdeep Singh (4) slipped one spot each. They occupy third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh positions at an average of 14.4, 13.5, 17, 24.25 and 24.5 respectively.

Mayank Yadav, the PBKS speedster, also slid one slot to make it to the eighth rank at nine. T Natarajan (3) and Harpreet Brar (3) slipped one position each to hold the ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 10.66 and 13.66 respectively.