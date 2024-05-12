IPL 2024 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for May 12 for RCB vs DC match

The second game of Sunday's doubleheader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It is a do-or-die game for both teams in the race for the playoffs.

Both teams had horrid starts to their campaigns in this year's cash-rich league. However, both have picked themselves up and played some inspiring cricket in the last few games.

DC have won three of their last four matches and will look to keep themselves afloat for a top-four finish with a win tonight. However, they will miss the services of their skipper Rishabh Pant, who has been suspended for a match for maintaining a slow-over rate for the third time this season.

RCB, on the other hand, had a horrid start to their campaign and were at the bottom of the points table at one stage. However, some inspiring performances recently, where they have won four consecutive games, have put them back in the playoff race. The Royal Challengers have 10 points from 12 games and will look to win both their remaining games to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs.

With both teams vying for the two points on offer, fans can expect a cracker of a contest at the Chinnaswamy.

Speaking of the weather, conditions are expected to be pleasant during the game, with the temperature hovering around the 30 degrees Celsius mark. Humidity is expected to be around 50 percent.

However, much to the dismay of fans, there are thunderstorms in the forecast, and rain delays are expected.

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and DC in the IPL?

Despite boasting a strong fan base and participating in every IPL season since 2008, these two teams have not won a title yet. They will hope to end their drought this season, with the hope of making it to the playoffs still alive.

The two teams have met each other 30 times in the IPL, with RCB winning 18 of those. The Capitals have won 11 times while one game yielded no result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback