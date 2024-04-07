IPL 2024 weather update: Lucknow weather report for April 7 for LSG vs GT match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will battle it out in match number 21 of IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 7. The contest will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium and will begin at 7:30 PM (IST)

Following their 20-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their season opener, Lucknow have secured two wins on the trot and are placed fourth in the points table.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have two wins and as many losses to their name and are languishing at the seventh spot in the standings. The upcoming LSG vs GT clash promises to be an exciting one, considering the two formidable lineups.

Lucknow clinched a 28-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home in their previous encounter, successfully defending a target of. Gujarat, on the other hand, failed to defend a 200-run total against Punjab Kings (PBKS), slumping to a three-wicket defeat at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It is expected to be a full 40-over contest, as there is no prediction of any weather-forced interruption. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius during the game.

The actual feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature as humidity will be on the lower side. The report also claimed that the air quality will be 'unhealthy' in Lucknow.

What is the head-to-head record between LSG and GT in IPL?

Lucknow and Gujarat made their IPL debuts in 2022. GT have the upper-hand when it comes to the head-to-head records between the two teams.

LSG are still searching for their maiden win against GT. The two teams have faced each other four times in the tournament, with Gujarat winning all four of them.