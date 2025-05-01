IPL 2025 commentator shares new photo with his Irish girlfriend [In Picture]

IPL 2025 commentator Shikhar Dhawan shared a new picture with his Irish girlfriend Sophie on Instagram. The photo has gone viral on the social media platform, gaining over 1 lakh likes in no time.

Ad

Shikhar Dhawan retired from cricket last year. Since then, the former Punjab Kings captain has participated in Legends tournaments and has also worked as a commentator. He is one of the Hindi commentators for the ongoing IPL 2025 season in India.

Dhawan seems to be having a great time off the field as well. The IPL 2025 commentator put up the below picture with his girlfriend Sophie and captioned the post:

"My (red heart emoji)."

Ad

Trending

Ad

As mentioned above, the photo has received a lot of love from users on Instagram. In just 40 minutes, the post shared by Sophie and Shikhar has received 150,000 likes. Close to 2,000 fans have dropped comments under the post as well.

IPL 2025 commentator Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a hilarious Instagram reel with his girlfriend Sophie

This is not the first time Shikhar Dhawan has shared a post with his new girlfriend Sophie on social media. A few weeks ago, Dhawan also shared a hilarious Instagram reel with Sophie. That reel quickly went viral as well, gaining more than 3 million likes.

Ad

You can watch the reel here:

Ad

Sophie's Instagram profile shows that she has been visiting different locations in India of late. The Irish star has traveled to the Taj Mahal with her family and also paid a visit to Udaipur.

Before landing in India, Sophie also attended the 2025 Champions Trophy matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan was one of the ambassadors for the ICC mega-event. During some of the games, he was in attendance with Sophie in the VIP area of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More