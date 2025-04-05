IPL 2025 CSK vs DC Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 17 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5. CSK are down at eighth place in the points table, with just one win from three games. As for DC, they are in second place, with two wins from two matches.

Chennai lost their previous match to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six runs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Bowling first, they did reasonably well to restrict RR to 182-9 in their 20 overs despite Nitish Rana hammering 81 off 36. Their batting, however, let them down as they were held to 176-6. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (63 off 44) played a valiant knock.

Delhi thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their previous match in Visakhapatnam. Bowling first, DC did an excellent job to restrict SRH to 163 as Mitchell Starc starred with five wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav claimed three. In the chase, the Capitals cruised home in 16 overs as veteran opener Faf du Plessis smashed 50 off only 27 balls.

IPL 2025 CSK vs DC telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match can be followed on the Star Sports network channels. As per a post on Star Sports' official X handle, the game can be watched live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 Hindi.

The live coverage of the match will start at 2:30 PM IST, while the game will begin at 3:30 PM. The toss in the Chennai vs Delhi clash will take place at 3:00 PM.

IPL 2025 CSK vs DC live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match can be watched on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. Fans will need to have a subscription plan to watch the live streaming. JioHotstar offers three subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year), and Premium (₹1,499/year).

Viewers can also utilize the special Reliance Jio offer to watch IPL 2025 matches. As per a report in the Times of India, the ₹299 recharge offer, which was earlier valid from March 17 to March 31, has been extended till April 15.

With a ₹299 recharge on Jio SIM, fans will get 90-day free access to JioHotstar on TV/ Mobile in 4K. In addition, they will also get JioFiber free for 50 days. Cricket fans who do not have a Jio SIM can purchase one to avail benefits of the offer.

