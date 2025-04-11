IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 25 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 11. With regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out due to a fractured elbow, MS Dhoni will be in charge of the team as captain.

CSK have had an extremely disappointing IPL 2025 campaign so far, with their style of play looking completely jaded. Having begun the tournament with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai have since lost four matches in a row. In their previous clash, they went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 18 runs. Bowling first, CSK conceded 219 and were then held to 201.

KKR have had a mixed run in IPL 2025, with two wins and three defeats from five matches. They suffered a close four-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous match at Eden Gardens. Bowling first, KKR conceded 238-3. They came hard in the chase and were 91-1 after 6.1 overs, but LSG fought back to restrict Kolkata to 234-7.

IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports network channels. A post on Star Sports' official X handle states that the Chennai vs Kolkata match can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of the CSK-KKR match will begin at 6:30 PM IST. The match will start at 7:30 PM, while the toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the Chennai vs Kolkata IPL 2025 match can be watched on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. Viewers must have a subscription to watch the match. JioHotstar currently offers three subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year).

Fans also have until April 15 to take advantage of Reliance Jio's special IPL 2025 offer. With a recharge of ₹299 on a Jio SIM, users will get 90-day free access to JioHotstar on TV/ Mobile in 4K. Those who do not have a Jio SIM can purchase one to avail the benefits of the special offer.

