IPL 2025 final might get shifted out of Kolkata after resumption: Reports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Final hosting duties may be handed to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as per the reported revised schedule. The mid-way suspension of the campaign has forced the final to be extended by a few days, with May 30 being the stipulated date as of now.

According to the original schedule, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata was poised to stage the grand finale on May 25. However, should the final be readjusted to May 30, the venue will not be able to host due to projected inclement weather.

According to a report by PTI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are mulling the Narendra Modi Stadium as a potential alternative.

"Kolkata might lose #IPL final to Ahmedabad. The reason being inclement weather on May 30 as per Accu Weather. Cloudy weather and rainfall predicted on that day. Also Ahmedabad's capacity is a good 30,000 more. It's being discussed," the report reads.

The original schedule had earmarked Kolkata and Hyderabad, IPL 2024 finalists, as the hosts for the playoffs. It remains to be seen whether the BCCI proceeds with the original plan, or switches to alternate venues after the restart.

Usually, it is the defending champions who host the finals, such has been the norm since the IPL 2012 campaign. However, a similar predicament had transpired in recent years when CSK won the title in 2021. With IPL 2022 not being contested in the trademark home-away format due to COVID-19, the Chepauk missed out on hosting duties as the playoff matches were distributed between Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi Stadium has hosted the IPL Final in 2022 and 2023

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad could potentially host its third IPL final in three years after contesting the IPL 2022 and IPL 2023 summit clashes in recent times.

The venue was allotted the IPL 2022 Final after the entire league phase was played out in Mumbai. The stadium availed the rights to contest the next final as well since Gujarat Titans (GT) emerged champions in 2022, after defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Eden Gardens, on the other hand, has hosted the IPL 2013 and IPL 2015 Finals.

