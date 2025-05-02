  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • IPL 2025, GT vs SRH Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

IPL 2025, GT vs SRH Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified May 02, 2025 11:09 IST
GT vs SRH, IPL 2025
Gujarat Titans will have the upper hand over Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Image Credits: iplt20.com)

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 51 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. GT have 12 points from nine matches, having registered six wins and three losses. SRH, on the other hand, have only won three of their nine games. When the two sides met in the first half of IPL 2025, Gujarat beat Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Ad

GT suffered a shocking eight-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, Gujarat put up 209-4 on the board as Shubman Gill (84 off 50) led from the front. However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (101 off 38) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (70* off 40) lifted Rajasthan to a thumping win in the chase.

SRH beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their previous match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bowling first, Hyderabad did an excellent job to restrict CSK to 154 as Harshal Patel claimed 4-28. They then chased down the total in 18.4 overs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

IPL 2025 GT vs SRH telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match can be followed on the Star Sports network channels. The Gujarat vs Hyderabad match will be live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Ad

The live coverage of match number 51 of IPL 2025 will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM, while the game will get underway at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 GT vs SRH live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. Fans must have a JioHotstar subscription to watch the contest.

Ad
Ad

JioHotstar is currently offering three annual subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan is also available at ₹499/year.

Viewers who don't want to opt for annual plans can go for three-month subscription offers - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months). Fans can visit JioHotstar website for more details on subscription plans.

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications