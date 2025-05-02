IPL 2025, GT vs SRH Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 51 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. GT have 12 points from nine matches, having registered six wins and three losses. SRH, on the other hand, have only won three of their nine games. When the two sides met in the first half of IPL 2025, Gujarat beat Hyderabad by seven wickets.

GT suffered a shocking eight-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, Gujarat put up 209-4 on the board as Shubman Gill (84 off 50) led from the front. However, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (101 off 38) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (70* off 40) lifted Rajasthan to a thumping win in the chase.

SRH beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their previous match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bowling first, Hyderabad did an excellent job to restrict CSK to 154 as Harshal Patel claimed 4-28. They then chased down the total in 18.4 overs.

IPL 2025 GT vs SRH telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match can be followed on the Star Sports network channels. The Gujarat vs Hyderabad match will be live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

The live coverage of match number 51 of IPL 2025 will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM, while the game will get underway at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 GT vs SRH live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. Fans must have a JioHotstar subscription to watch the contest.

JioHotstar is currently offering three annual subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan is also available at ₹499/year.

Viewers who don't want to opt for annual plans can go for three-month subscription offers - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months). Fans can visit JioHotstar website for more details on subscription plans.

