IPL 2025 MI vs CSK Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Mumbai Indians (MI) will resume their El Clasico rivalry against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when the sides clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20. The MI vs CSK match will be the evening match of the double-header. While Mumbai have four points from seven matches, Chennai are last in the points table, with four points from seven games.

MI have won their last two matches and will be looking forward to complete a hat-trick of triumphs in IPL 2025. In their previous match, they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Bowling first, Mumbai restricted SRH to 162-5 and then chased the target in 18.1 overs. Will Jacks as the star of the show for MI, claiming 2-14 and scoring 36 off 26.

CSK got the better of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. With the win, they ended their five-match losing streak in IPL 2025. Bowling first, Chennai held LSG to 166-7 and then chased down the target in 19.3 overs. CSK have won the last four matches against MI in the IPL, but Mumbai would be confident of ending the losing streak.

IPL 2025 MI vs CSK telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match can be followed on the Star Sports network channels. As per a post on Star Sports' official X handle, the Mumbai vs Chennai match can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports-1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports-2 Hindi and Star Sports 3.

The live coverage of the match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will be held at 7:00 PM, while the game will get underway at 7:30 PM.

IPL 2025 MI vs CSK live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2025 clash will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as the website. Viewers must have a subscription plan to watch live streaming of the match.

As per information accessed from the JioHotstar website, fans can opt from three annual subscription plans. Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year). A mobile plan can also be bought at ₹499/year.

Further, JioHotstar also offers three-month subscription plans - Super (₹299/ 3 months), Premium (₹499/ 3 months) and mobile (₹149/ 3 months). Cricket fans can visit the JioHotstar website for more details on subscription plans.

