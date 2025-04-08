IPL 2025 PBKS vs CSK Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in a day game of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. PBKS are fourth in the points table, with two wins from three matches. CSK are in ninth place, having lost three of their four matches.

Ad

After kicking off IPL 2025 with two wins, Punjab went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 50 runs in their previous match in Mullanpur. Batting first, RR put up an impressive total of 205-4 on the board. In the chase, PBKS lost four wickets for 43 runs and could not recover despite Nehal Wadhera's 62 off 41 balls.

Chennai succumbed to their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2025 when they went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 25 runs in a home game. Batting first, DC posted 183-6 on the board. In the chase, CSK were held to 158-5. Vijay Shankar (69* off 54) and MS Dhoni (30* off 26) featured in a big stand, but lacked any intent.

Ad

Trending

IPL 2025 PBKS vs CSK telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match can be watched on the Star Sports network channels. As per a post on Star Sports' official X handle, the Punjab vs Chennai clash can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 Hindi.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The live coverage of the game will start at 6:30 PM IST. The match will begin at 7:30 PM, while the toss will be held at 7:00 PM.

IPL 2025 PBKS vs CSK live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and the website. Cricket fans will need a subscription to watch the game. As per details available on the website, JioHotstar has three subscription plans - Super (₹899/year), Super + Ads Free (₹1,099/year) and Premium (₹1,499/year).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Fans can also take advantage of the special Reliance Jio offer to watch IPL 2025 games. A recharge of ₹299 on a Jio SIM will give users 90-day free access to JioHotstar on TV/ Mobile in 4K. The offer, which was earlier valid from March 17 to 31, has since been extended till April 15. Those who do not have a Jio SIM can purchase one and utilize benefits of the offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More